CM Revanth Reddy's Security Responds to Suspicious Bag Near Residence

Hyderabad: An unclaimed bag was found close to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s house in Jubilee Hills on Sunday. The Chief Minister’s security officers rushed to the place along with sniffer dogs and a bomb disposal quad to the scene near a showroom at Road No. 36 in Jubliee Hills.

As the Chief Minister uses the route daily, his security personnel alerted the bomb disposal teams and the local police station. The bag was seized by the police and Intelligence Security Wing teams.

Security was strengthened at the CM's residence, police sources disclosed.

Later, west zone police reportedly cordoned off the premises and took control of the area. It was later found that the bag contained nothing harmful and it appeared that someone had forgotten it or it had fallen on the road from a passing vehicle. As a matter of abundant precaution, police began checking CCTV cameras to try and find out how the bag landed there.

Ride-Hailing Driver Found Murdered Near IDPL

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old driver from a ride-hailing app was found murdered under a tree in an isolated place near IDPL early on Sunday, Balanagar police said. Police suspect that the assailants attacked the victim, K Dinesh, with a sharp edged weapon on Saturday night.

Balanagar inspector O. Naveen Kumar said that Dinesh had called his wife K. Jyoti at 4.30 pm on Saturday and asked her to prepare his bath. He called again later at night, saying he would return by 10 pm. That was the last she heard from him.

When he did not return, Jyoti tried calling Dinesh’s mobile phone number but it was switched off. She then called her brother Edukondalu and both of them began a search for Dinesh near their house in Panchasheela Colony. Early on Sunday morning, they were informed by a local of Dinesh’s body being found.

Dinesh and Jyoti, natives of Bhadadri Khamman district, had come to the city six months back and were staying in a rented house. Police registered a murder case and began tracking CCTV camera footage and analyzing Dinesh’s phone call data as part of their investigations.

Fatal Accident Near Malkam Cheruvu: Woman Killed, Three Injured

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old woman died, and three others were seriously injured after the autorickshaw in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary vehicle while trying to avoid a two-wheeler near Malkam Cheruvu at about 6.30 am on Sunday, Raidurgam police said.

Raidurgam inspector Ch Venkanna said Ratnabai, a Chhattisgarh native, her daughter Durgeshwari and the autorickshaw driver were seriously injured. They were taken to a private hospital where Ratnabai died. The two injured persons were taken to the Osmania Hospital.

The autorickshaw, which was bound to Gachibowli from Shaikpet, swerved to avoid an overspeeding bike coming from the right side and rammed into the car, and overturned. Chandrakala, who was on the bike, was injured, police said. A case was registered and investigation is underway. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Fits While Driving: Lorry Stops in Habsiguda, No Damage Found

Hyderabad: A lorry driver suffered fits while driving the vehicle near Babanagar in Habsiguda, Nacharam police said on Sunday. After the lorry came to a halt, local shopkeepers claimed that the vehicle had hit their establishments. They later admitted that no damage was done, Nacharam inspector G. Rudvir Kumar said. A case was registered under the Motor Vehicles Act.

29-Year-Old Autorickshaw Driver Dies by Suicide in Miyapur

Hyderabad: Mohammed Pasha, an 29-year-old autorickshaw driver from Sunnipenta, died by suicide near BK Enclave on Sunday, Miyapur police said. Miyapur inspector Prem Kumar said Pasha was estranged from his wife and were living separately. The wife is working as a private company employee in Miyapur. A few days back, he came to Miyapur to ask her to return to Sunnipenta. She refused, police said, and this could have led Pasha to die by suicide.

Telangana Medical Council Busts 20 Fake Doctors in Hyderabad Raid

Hyderabad: In a crackdown on fake doctors in Hyderabad, the Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) conducted inspections across LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Moosarambagh, Vanasthalipuram, Gurramgadda and Shaheednagar on Sunday. During the operation, 20 individuals were found illegally administering antibiotics, steroids, and narcotic injections without possessing any medical qualifications.

TGMC officials confirmed that cases will be filed against these 20 fake doctors under the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act. TGMC chairman Dr K. Mahesh Kumar and vice-chairman Dr G. Srinivas emphasised that rural medical practitioners (RMPs) and private medical practitioners (PMPs) were not qualified to treat patients.

To date, 300 FIRs have been filed across Telangana, with further inspections underway. Dr Kumar said that strict action would be taken against any unqualified individual practicing medicine.