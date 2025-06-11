CM Revanth Reddy's Media Chat: No Entry for KCR's Family in Congress

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in Delhi, spoke to the media, sharing key details. He will assign his current portfolios to new ministers.

"As long as I'm in power, KCR's family won't join the Congress," Reddy stated, calling them "enemies of Telangana."

He also discussed Telangana and Karnataka's successful caste census in Delhi, highlighting the Congress party's push for a national caste census.