 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy's Media Chat: No Entry for KCR's Family in Congress

Telangana
DC Web Desk
11 Jun 2025 1:56 PM IST

CM will assign his current portfolios to new ministers.

CM Revanth Reddys Media Chat: No Entry for KCRs Family in Congress
x
A. Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in Delhi, spoke to the media, sharing key details. He will assign his current portfolios to new ministers.

"As long as I'm in power, KCR's family won't join the Congress," Reddy stated, calling them "enemies of Telangana."
He also discussed Telangana and Karnataka's successful caste census in Delhi, highlighting the Congress party's push for a national caste census.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
A. Revanth Reddy 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X