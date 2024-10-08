CM Revanth Reddy’s Letter to PM Full of Lies: BJLP

Hyderabad: BJP Legislative Party BJLP leader A. Maheshwar Reddy alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy presented false data and made wrong claims about the farm loan waiver in his recent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an open letter written to the CM on Monday, the BJLP leaders disputed the state government's claim of extending the farm loan waiver to 22.22 lakh farmers in the state. He pointed out that more than half of eligible Telangana farmers are still waiting for the loan waiver.

“After the Prime Minister exposed how the Congress in Telangana had cheated farmers by making tall claims on farm loan waiver in a meeting in Maharashtra, the Congress high command realised the blunder. In a knee-jerk reaction, on the instructions of the Congress high-command, Revanth Reddy had written to Narendra Modi and the letter was full of lies,” he alleged. The letter by Revanth Reddy talked about allocating `26,000 crore for the scheme and later mentioned about the Cabinet approval for Rs 31,000 crore. However, the letter had not mentioned about the actual amount released for the scheme, he explained.

Maheshwar Reddy pointed out that the state government had said Rs 49,500 crore was required to waive the loan of all eligible farmers in the state-level bankers' committee meeting. However, only `17,869 crore were waived off covering 22 lakh farmers between July 18 to August 15. It is not clear that only 50 per cent of the farmers were covered under the scheme, he said. “It is estimated that about 70 lakh farmers have taken loans from various banks. To escape from its responsibility, the Congress government waived farm loans of less than 50 per cent of the farmers. The government had set several conditions to see that all the farmers are not covered under the scheme,” he added.