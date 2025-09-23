CM Revanth Reddy Weighs 68 kg Again in Tulabharam

Warangal: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday offered special prayers and Bagaram (jaggery), which is especially dear to the presiding deities Sammakka and Saralamma, in a ritual known as Tulabharam (weighing against one’s own weight) during his visit to Medaram in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district.

The Chief Minister arrived in Medaram by a special helicopter to inspect the temple’s master plan. He was welcomed by Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka, temple priests, and members of the tribal community with traditional tribal customs and the music of dholi instruments.

Upon entering the main gate, Revanth Reddy performed the Tulabharam, being weighed against jaggery, which devotees symbolically refer to as “gold.” His weight was recorded at 68 kg, and he offered an equal amount of jaggery to the goddesses.

Interestingly, during his visit to the temple at the 2024 Maha Jatara, he also weighed exactly 68 kg. The fact that his weight has remained unchanged in two years became a point of discussion among ministers, MLAs, and devotees present.

After offering prayers, the Chief Minister spoke of the historical significance of Sammakka and Saralamma, describing them as symbols of struggle and courage. He recalled his personal connection to the temple, saying he had been visiting since his days as an MLA and had even begun his 2023 padayatra from Medaram.

Later, Revanth Reddy felicitated the temple priests of Sammakka and Saralamma.