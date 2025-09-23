 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Revanth Reddy Visits Medaram

Telangana
DC Correspondent
23 Sept 2025 1:52 PM IST

Revanth Reddy inspects arrangements for Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara slated for February 2026

Revanth Reddy Visits Medaram
x
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Medaram

Medaram : Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday visited Medaram, where he offered prayers and jaggery to the deities, a customary practice considered auspicious. The CM reviewed the ongoing works for the biennial Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara, scheduled to begin in February 2026. He was accompanied by ministers Seethakka, Konda Surekha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and other officials including the principal secretary of Endowments Department, Shailaja Ramaiyer.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
A. Revanth Reddy Medaram 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X