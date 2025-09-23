Revanth Reddy Visits Medaram

Medaram : Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday visited Medaram, where he offered prayers and jaggery to the deities, a customary practice considered auspicious. The CM reviewed the ongoing works for the biennial Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara, scheduled to begin in February 2026. He was accompanied by ministers Seethakka, Konda Surekha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and other officials including the principal secretary of Endowments Department, Shailaja Ramaiyer.



