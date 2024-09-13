CM Revanth Reddy urges Centre to prepare plan to tackle floods

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday urged the Central government to prepare an action plan to tackle floods in future.



Explaining in detail the havoc created due to floods in several parts of Telangana due to recent rains to the central team, which inspected the rain-hit areas, he said Telangana suffered a lot because of floods. In view of the problems being faced by the people due to floods, the Central government must release funds immediately without imposing any restrictions.

Construction of a retaining wall to Munneru River was the only permanent solution to prevent floods in Khammam district, he said, adding that the Centre should allocate funds to enable the State to take up necessary works to prevent floods in future.