 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy urges Centre to prepare plan to tackle floods

Telangana
M Srinivas
13 Sep 2024 9:19 AM GMT
CM Revanth Reddy urges Centre to prepare plan to tackle floods
x
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday urged the Central government to prepare an action plan to tackle floods in future. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday urged the Central government to prepare an action plan to tackle floods in future.

Explaining in detail the havoc created due to floods in several parts of Telangana due to recent rains to the central team, which inspected the rain-hit areas, he said Telangana suffered a lot because of floods. In view of the problems being faced by the people due to floods, the Central government must release funds immediately without imposing any restrictions.

Construction of a retaining wall to Munneru River was the only permanent solution to prevent floods in Khammam district, he said, adding that the Centre should allocate funds to enable the State to take up necessary works to prevent floods in future.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy Central government Prepare action plan Tackle future floods 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
M Srinivas
About the AuthorM Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick