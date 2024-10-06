CM Revanth Reddy to Seek Flood Relief in Delhi Meeting

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is scheduled to leave for Delhi on Sunday to participate in a meeting of Chief Ministers and home ministers from Maoist-affected states, to be chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah. Revanth Reddy, who also holds the home department, will be accompanied by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender.

The meeting has gained significance in the wake of a major encounter in Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh, where the Maoist death toll rose to 31 following a late-night operation on Friday. Search operations were ongoing as of Saturday.

Telangana is also under the spotlight after Greyhounds commandos killed six Maoists, including two women, in the Karakagudem forest area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district last month. This marked the first major encounter in Telangana since March 2018, when 10 Maoists were killed in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.



In a previous meeting with victims of Maoist violence from Chhattisgarh, Amit Shah had assured them that Maoism would be eradicated from the country by March 31, 2026. Monday's meeting is expected to focus on strategies to achieve this goal, particularly for the Naxal-affected states, including Telangana.

In addition to discussing Maoist issues, CM Revanth Reddy is expected to submit a comprehensive flood damage report to Amit Shah during the visit, seeking more funds for Telangana's flood relief efforts. The Centre recently allocated ₹416.80 crore to Telangana as part of a ₹5,858.60 crore package for 14 flood-affected states. However, this amount has left the Telangana government dissatisfied, as neighbouring Andhra Pradesh received ₹1,036 crore, and Maharashtra was granted ₹1,492 crore.

The Telangana government had earlier estimated the total losses from heavy rains and floods between August-end and the first week of September at ₹10,320 crore. Revanth Reddy had previously appealed to the Centre to release funds on par with Andhra Pradesh. He is now expected to reiterate the state's demand for additional flood relief during his meeting with Amit Shah.

Accompanying the Chief Minister will be Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who handles the finance portfolio, party source said. Bhatti recently returned to Hyderabad after official tours to the US and Japan. Both leaders are expected to meet with senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal, to discuss party organisation and other pressing political matters.

Sources within the party indicate that discussions may also focus on the much-anticipated cabinet expansion, which has been pending since December 2023. If the Congress high command gives the go-ahead, CM Revanth Reddy may undertake cabinet expansion next week, coinciding with the Dasara festival.