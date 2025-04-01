CM Revanth Reddy to leave for Delhi to seek support for BC Bill

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will head to Delhi on Tuesday evening, seeking wider support for the newly passed state legislation that grants 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in education, employment, and local bodies. Accompanied by ministers, Congress legislators from BC communities, and an all-party group of MPs, the Chief Minister aims to gather national-level backing on April 2 and 3.

The primary objective of the visit is to persuade the Union government to include the 42 per cent BC quota in the Ninth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, thereby safeguarding it from judicial scrutiny. Currently, implementing this policy would raise Telangana’s overall reservation level to 67 per cent, surpassing the Supreme Court’s 50 per cent cap. In a bid to avoid legal challenges, the state has called on the Centre to provide constitutional protection similar to that afforded to Tamil Nadu, which implements 69 per cent total reservations.

During his two-day stay in the capital, Revanth Reddy is slated to participate in a ‘maha dharna’ (large-scale protest) organised by BC associations on April 2. Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is also expected to join the demonstration, demanding that the Central government pass a Bill during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament. The delegation will present findings from a caste survey conducted by Telangana and highlight the need for increased representation of BC communities.

Among those accompanying the Chief Minister are Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Konda Surekha, and TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud. Prominent BC legislators including Adi Srinivas, Birla Ailayya, Makkan Singh Raj Thakur, Vakiti Srihari, and Eerlapalli Shankarayya will also be part of the team.