CM Revanth Reddy to Launch 'Katamayya Raksha' Safety Kits for Toddy Tappers

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will launch 'Katamayya Raksha' on Sunday to distribute safety kits for toddy tappers from the Goud community. Toddy tapping is a hazardous occupation, and there have been several incidents of toddy tappers losing their lives or sustaining severe injuries after accidentally falling from trees.

The launch event will take place on Sunday at 11 am in Lashkarguda village in Abdullahpurmet mandal in Rangareddy district.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Telangana State BC Corporation, aims to distribute specialised safety kits designed specifically for toddy tappers engaged in climbing tasks. These kits, developed in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and a private company, integrate modern technologies to prevent accidents that frequently endanger the lives of these skilled workers.

The 'Katamayya Raksha' kits incorporate advanced safety features tailored to the specific needs of rope climbers. Each kit includes six essential devices: ropes, clips, handles, a sling bag, and leg loops, all meticulously designed to enhance user safety while maintaining usability akin to traditional equipment.

Acknowledging the high incidence of accidents among toddy tappers, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasised the state government's commitment to improving workplace safety for these essential workers.

The distribution of these kits marks a significant step towards safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of toddy tappers statewide.

Following the launch ceremony, Revanth Reddy will convene a meeting with toddy tappers to discuss the implementation and benefits of the 'Katamayya Raksha' initiative. The event will culminate with a joint lunch, symbolising solidarity and support for the Goud community.



