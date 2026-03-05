CM Revanth Reddy to Inaugurate 2 Restored Lakes on March 8, 9

Hyderabad: The rejuvenated Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla lake in Shivarampally and Nallacheruvu in Kukatpally will be inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on March 8 and 9 respectively.

The inauguration of Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla lake has been scheduled at 7.30 pm. To enhance the visitors’ experience as part of the rejuvenation of the lake, gazebos have been set up, medicinal saplings have been planted and a children’s play area has also been developed.

The main gate of the lake illustrates the beauty of the Old City. These works were also inspected by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency commissioner A.V. Ranganath on Thursday.