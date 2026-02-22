CM Revanth Reddy to Address AI Policy at Harvard School in US

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has received an invitation from the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School to speak on “AI as Infrastructure & Compute Power: Impact on Livability & Workforce” at its AI Policy Symposium on 27 March.

The invitation was extended by the organising team of the symposium, hosted by the Business & Government Programme in collaboration with the AI & Tech Policy Caucus at Harvard Kennedy School, with support from leading Harvard-based research centres and think tanks. In January, Revanth Reddy completed a six-day executive leadership programme at the school and received a certificate.

The symposium will deliberate on AI as strategic infrastructure, focusing on data centres, energy systems, compute corridors, public–private coordination, and workforce pathways required for responsible AI expansion.

The letter from Harvard Kennedy School stated: “Given your leadership in advancing Telangana’s ambition to build an AI City as part of the Bharat Future City vision, we believe your perspective would be invaluable in grounding the discussion in real implementation, how governments design the enabling conditions for AI ecosystems (land, power, skills, regulation, investment partnerships), while ensuring livability, legitimacy, and broad-based job creation for local communities.”

The symposium aims to bring together senior leaders from government, industry and academia to deliberate on AI governance, geopolitical competition, enabling infrastructure and cross-sector collaboration. The invitation reflects growing international recognition of Telangana’s emerging leadership in artificial intelligence, technology policy and innovation-driven development.

Organisers had met the Chief Minister during his leadership course and discussed the symposium in detail. The event will bring together leading figures from government, industry and academia to deliberate on AI governance, geopolitics, the knowledge economy and enabling infrastructure, according to CMO officials.