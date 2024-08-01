CM Revanth Reddy thanks SC for landmark verdict on SC Sub-classification

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Thursday said Telangana government would take a decision to categorize ABCD according to the Supreme Court’s verdict on SC Sub-classification.



Responding to the landmark verdict given by the Supreme Court on SC Sub-classification on Thursday, Revanth Reddy announced in the Assembly that the State government would also take necessary steps to implement reservations for Madiga and Mala sub-castes in the current job notifications.

“If necessary, an ordinance will be introduced,” he said. Revanth Reddy said the previous government had suspended the then Congress MLA S.A. Sampath Kumar on the issue related to categorization for Madiga and Mala sub-castes.

On December 23, 2023, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha sent the Advocate General to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court heard arguments from legal experts on categorization. The efforts made by the Telangana government yielded fruits.

“We sincerely thank the Supreme Court’s Constitutional bench for its verdict. Telangana government will take a decision to categorize ABCD according to the Supreme Court’s verdict. The government will also take necessary steps to implement reservations for Madiga and Mala sub-castes in the current job notifications. If necessary, an ordinance will be introduced,” he added.