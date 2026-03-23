CM Revanth Reddy Targets Siddipet Win in Next Polls

Siddipet: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the Congress aims to win the Siddipet Assembly constituency in the next elections and indicated that its MLA would be inducted into the State Cabinet.

Addressing a public gathering, he said Siddipet had elected leaders from a single party between 1984 and 2023 and alleged that previous governments had neglected opposition constituencies in development. He said his government has sanctioned significant funds for Siddipet and maintained that development would not be influenced by political considerations.

“If I intended to neglect other constituencies, I would have shifted the oil factory to my native Kodangal Assembly constituency,” he said.

“The people elected me for two terms; the Congress will win the next two terms,” he said.

The Chief Minister also flagged concerns over a possible urea shortage in the coming months due to tensions in the Gulf region and sought cooperation from MPs for the Ramagundam urea factory. He said development works would continue across regions irrespective of political differences after elections.