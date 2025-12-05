CM Revanth Reddy Slams KCR on Airport Project, Highlights Farmer Welfare Schemes

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, speaking at Narsampet in Warangal district during the Praja Palana Vijayotsavam celebrations, launched a sharp attack on former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao, accusing him of neglecting the Warangal Airport project. He said that despite ruling for 10 years, Rao “never made any effort” to secure even a single new airport for Telangana. Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for ₹532 crore worth of development works before addressing the public gathering.

Paying tribute to Warangal’s legacy, he noted that the region has produced many heroes and that the spirit of Kakatiya University continues to inspire struggles for justice. He said the people had hoped that statehood would address their longstanding problems, but instead, only the assets of those in power grew while ordinary lives remained unchanged. He added that voters ultimately dismantled the feudal “Gadi” rule with their ballot.

Highlighting his government’s actions, Revanth Reddy said Praja Palana has completed two years and stands in stark contrast to the previous administration. He recalled Rao’s remark that “sowing paddy is like inviting the gallows,” asserting that his government is purchasing every grain produced by farmers. He dismissed fears spread earlier that Congress coming to power would lead to electricity shortages or the discontinuation of Rythu Bandhu. Instead, he said, it was the “power of those who looted the state” that was cut, adding that Congress alone holds the “patent” on providing free electricity for agriculture.

Revanth Reddy detailed farmer welfare measures, noting that ₹9,000 crore was disbursed under Rythu Bharosa within just nine days in the last season. Telangana, he said, is now the country’s leading producer of paddy, and the government is offering a bonus of ₹500 per quintal for fine variety rice.

He also criticised the former government for failing to issue a single new ration card in a decade. In contrast, he said the current administration is providing fine rice to 3.10 crore people through 1.10 crore ration cards and has opened avenues for new applications and updates. “We are feeding the poor with fine rice,” he said, concluding his address.