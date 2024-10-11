CM Revanth Reddy slams KCR for neglecting education sector

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Friday slammed the former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for neglecting the education sector on all fronts.



Speaking after laying the foundation stone for Young India Residential Schools at Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district, he said Congress promised to provide quality education and medical care to the poor along with solving the unemployment problem.

The previous BRS government tried to deprive the poor children of education. As many as 5,000 government schools have been closed in the State during the previous regime. But the Congress government has decided to provide quality education to the poor.

“We thought that the education department should be thoroughly cleansed and that is why we have completed the process of promotions and transfers of teachers and instilled confidence,” he said. Criticizing KCR for neglecting the education sector, Revanth Reddy said the former spent Rs.22 lakh crore budget and borrowed Rs.7 lakh crore.

However, KCR did not spend Rs.10,000 crore for providing infrastructure in government schools. “He (KCR) closed 5,000 government schools with a conspiracy to deprive the poor of education. We are setting up Young India Integrated Residential Schools to bring quality education to the poor,” he explained.

In 1972, former Prime Minister late PV Narsimha Rao brought the policy of residential schools. People like Burra Venkatesham rose to the rank of IAS with PV's visionary thinking. The previous government did not take steps to provide education and infrastructure to the poor.

Taking exception to the former IPS officer RS Praveeen Kumar’s remarks, Revanth Reddy said he had respect towards the IPS officer irrespective of his party affiliation and sought to know as to why the officer was finding fault with the State government’s initiative to set up a residential school in 25 acres.

The BRS government earlier failed to provide basic amenities in 1023 residential institutions across the State, he added.