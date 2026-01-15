CM Revanth Reddy Seeks Special Officers to Resolve Defence, Sainik School Issues

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has requested Army officials to appoint Special Officers to resolve pending issues, mainly related to land allotment and the sanction of Sainik Schools, through continuous deliberations.

The Chief Minister held a “Civil Military Liaison Conference” today, which was attended by State Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Major General Ajay Mishra (General Officer Commanding, Telangana–Andhra Sub Area), DGP Shivadhar Reddy, and other senior officials from the state government and the Army. The CM and Army officials discussed defence land allotment in Telangana for development projects and pending administrative issues between the Telangana government and the Indian Army.

During the meeting, the CM brought several issues to the attention of the officials, including the pending establishment of Sainik Schools. CM Revanth Reddy pointed out that at least two to four Sainik Schools have been sanctioned to other states, while Telangana has received a raw deal over the past 10 years. The Chief Minister urged Army officials to sanction a Sainik School for the state and also requested the shifting of the Southern Command Centre headquarters to Hyderabad.

Stating that the state government is ready to extend all kinds of cooperation to the Army to strengthen national security, the CM said the government has already allocated 3,000 acres of land to establish a low-frequency Navy radar station in Vikarabad.

Further, the Chief Minister stressed that the pending issues should be resolved through continuous deliberations and reiterated his request for the appointment of Special Officers to facilitate the process.