CM Revanth Reddy seeks Centre’s funds for Musi River Front project

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and requested assistance for the prestigious Musi River Front Development project being undertaken by the Telangana government.



The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that the State government has decided to clean up the Musi River, which is currently receiving all the sewage water from Hyderabad. He requested the Union Minister to allocate Rs 4,000 crore for the sewage treatment works in Musi River under the National River Conservation Plan and Rs 6,000 crore for filling up Osmansagar and Himayatsagar lakes with Godavari river water.

The Chief Minister pointed out that filling up Osmansagar and Himayatsagar lakes with Godavari river water would solve Hyderabad’s water problems. He also brought to the Union Minister’s notice that despite the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, no funds have been released to Telangana so far.

The Chief Minister informed that 7.85 lakh households in Telangana do not have tap connections and requested funds for providing tap connections to these households under Jal Jeevan Mission. He estimated that providing tap connections to these households would require Rs 16,100 crore. The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to allocate funds for the Jal Jeevan Mission to Telangana from this year onwards.

Revanth Reddy also met Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and informed him of how the State government was ensuring a LPG cylinder to the people at a subsidized price of Rs.500 each. He requested the Minister to provide a facility for paying the subsidized amount to the oil companies in advance.