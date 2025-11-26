CM Revanth Reddy Seeks Branding Blitz for Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday highlighted the need for a strong, future-oriented branding strategy for the Telangana Rising Global Summit next month, stating that Hyderabad must emerge as a preferred destination for international investments.

Revanth Reddy said that the branding should instill confidence about Telangana’s future while accurately reflecting the state’s past and present, while speaking at a detailed review of the summit’s branding and promotional material at his residence late on Tuesday. He also examined films and videos prepared by various agencies and suggested key improvements.

The Chief Minister directed officials to highlight, in a sector-wise manner, all major initiatives planned at Bharat Future City, the summit venue scheduled to host global delegates on December 8 and 9. He said the promotional content must clearly communicate the facilities, infrastructure and opportunities the government was presenting to prospective investors.

Pointing to Hyderabad’s competitive advantages, the Chief Minister directed the teams to prominently project the Inner Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, the upcoming Regional Ring Road, the proposed greenfield highway and railway linkage to the Bandar Port in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and the planned dry port facilities in the state. These, he said, must be showcased alongside Telangana’s cultural richness, linguistic heritage, climate and artistic diversity.

Revanth Reddy highlighted that Telangana had maintained policy stability since 1999, irrespective of the changes in governments. This assurance of continuity, he said, should be strongly conveyed as it has helped sustain investor confidence over decades.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to creatively integrate Telangana-specific icons and heritage into the branding narrative.

He said visuals and themes should include Ramappa Temple’s sculpture, the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, the wildlife of Nallamala forests, the distinctive bull breed native to Mahbubnagar district, and eminent personalities such as former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, artists, sportspersons and global corporate leaders originating from Telangana. Each of these, he said, should serve as a unique identifier of the state’s identity and aspirations.

Revanth Reddy stressed effective use of print, electronic and digital platforms to reach national and international audiences. He said the messaging should convey that Telangana is not only rooted in history and culture but is also rapidly emerging as a hub for innovation, sustainability and large-scale industrial growth.

IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Chief Minister’s adviser Vem Narender Reddy, principal secretaries V. Seshadri and J.S. Srinivas Raju, CM’s special secretary B. Ajith Reddy, and senior officials Jayesh Ranjan, Sanjay Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Shashanka, E.V. Narasimha Reddy, Musharraf Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Vishnuvardhan Reddy participated in the review meeting.