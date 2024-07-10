CM Revanth Reddy reviews highway projects in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing national highways projects, which are under construction in the State, with Ministers and officials at Secretariat here.



He reviewed the progress of Regional Ring Road (RRR), land acquisition of Mancherial, Warangal, Khammam and Vijayawada corridor and sought details from the district Collectors concerned. He asked them to submit complete details and other proposals to senior officials by this month end.

The delay in the construction work of Telangana’s second longest elevated corridor from Uppal junction to Medipally was also came up for discussion, it is learnt. Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and other senior officials took part in the review meeting.