CM Revanth Reddy Rebukes KCR’s Absence In Assembly

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy came down heavily on former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for staying away from the ongoing budget session of the Telangana Assembly, calling his absence both “unusual” and disrespectful to democratic institutions.

Speaking during the thanksgiving motion to the Governor’s Address, Revanth said the government had expected KCR to attend the unveiling of the Telangana Thalli statue within the Assembly premises. Instead, he accused the BRS leadership of continuing its “arrogance” despite being voted out of power in 2023.

Taking a direct swipe at the opposition’s conduct, the Chief Minister said it was unacceptable for the Leader of Opposition to remain absent during crucial debates. He pointed out that KCR has drawn over ₹1.06 crore in salary and allowances since December 2023 without attending sessions, hinting that such practices need to be reviewed.

In a sharp remark, Revanth said, “Kingdoms may have disappeared, but some still behave like kings, as if people made a mistake by electing Congress.”

The CM also highlighted what he called the BRS’s shifting stand on encroachments. Playing old video clips of KCR and K. T. Rama Rao, he noted that the same leaders who once supported demolition drives are now opposing them. He announced that the government is ready to constitute a fact-finding committee to examine encroachments and demolitions carried out both during the BRS regime and under the current administration, including developments in the Musi–Uppal Bagayat belt.

On environmental concerns, Revanth raised alarms over increasing air pollution in Hyderabad and outlined steps like tax waivers for electric vehicles and free retrofitting of auto-rickshaws under the CURE initiative. He warned that failure to protect lakes and the urban ecosystem would have long-term consequences. “If we don’t act now, future generations will not forgive us,” he said.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister stressed the government’s long-term roadmap under the “Telangana Rising 2047” vision. He spoke about preparing the state for an “AI tsunami” and reiterated economic targets of reaching a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and $3 trillion by 2047.

Drawing inspiration from national leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, P. V. Narasimha Rao, and Manmohan Singh, Revanth said transformative leadership and policy clarity would be key to achieving these goals.

He closed on a firm note, saying the government remains committed to pushing Telangana forward despite opposition resistance. “This is the time for a new era. The Governor’s address reflects the aspirations of the people and our determination to deliver,” he asserted.