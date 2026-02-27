CM Revanth Reddy Proposes Special Team To Enhance Women’s Role in State Police

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said women personnel were playing an increasingly vital role in policing, law and order, investigation, traffic management and bandobust duties and directed officials to examine the feasibility of implementing suitable policy measures to further strengthen women’s participation and leadership in policing.

Revanth Reddy recommended the formation of a special team to study best practices in women recruitment, retention, training and career progression in police in various states, including Tamil Nadu and submit actionable recommendations for policy adoption in the state.

He was speaking after releasing a book on the first Telangana Conference for Women in Police and the annual magazine of the Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy (RBVRR) Telangana Police Academy (TGPA), at a programme at the Secretariat here. He appreciated the initiative taken by the police academy in organising the first Telangana Conference for Women in Police and documenting its deliberations and recommendations in book form.

TGPA director Abhilasha Bisht explained the five key priority areas for strengthening women in policing —infrastructure enhancement, women as station house officers, increased representation in armed reserve and battalions, training reforms, and uniform comfort guidelines.

Present at the event were DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy, TGCSB Director Shikha Goel, Additional DGP Swati Lakra, CID chief Charu Sinha and intelligence chief Vijay Kumar.