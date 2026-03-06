CM Revanth Reddy Proposes Night Economy Along Musi River, Inaugurates Kothwalguda Eco Park

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the state government would nurture the ‘night economy’ on the banks of Musi River, work up employment opportunities for unemployed youth and develop the city’s night and lake tourism from the ground up. No city in the country was more beautiful than Hyderabad, he said, and added that with a good government and proper planning, it can become a world-class city.

“We are building the greatest city in the world. This is just the beginning. The development that will take place here would make anyone in the world, from Elon Musk to Trump to come here... We were recently talking to business organisations related to Trump about coming here,” he said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Kothwalguda Eco Park near Himayatsagar on Friday, Revanth Reddy said that Hyderabad has historic landmarks such as Charminar, Osmania Hospital, Golconda, Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, but due to bad governance and severe encroachments, have brought the city to the brink of being filled with garbage.

“No one wants to live amid the filth of Musi. We will develop Musi’s riverfront, and create a vibrant night economy along the river banks, generating employment”, he said.

“When we say we will make Hyderabad better, some people come up and object. They say they could not do it, and therefore we should not do it either,” he remarked, and added “When the airport was being built, there was opposition. Today it has become a great asset for the city.”

“We sent public representatives to Gujarat to study how great cities function so that Hyderabad can be developed in a similar manner. Shamshabad will become a central bullet train hub, with high-speed rail links to Bengaluru, Amaravati and Chennai”, he said.

He said “Some people may face inconvenience when new projects are taken up, but we will not leave anyone helpless. They are not our enemies. Those who lose land or houses will be fully supported and rehabilitated, and it will be my responsibility.”

He also attacked BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for opposing the government’s initiative, saying: “Some leaders only built farmhouses for themselves instead of developing the city. When we try to improve the city, some people oppose it and say if they couldn’t do it, we shouldn’t do it either. KTR is opposing whatever we attempt to do for Hyderabad’s development.”

Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Nagarkurnool MP Dr Mallu Ravi, Rajendranagar MLA T. Prakash Goud, MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, HMDA commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad and other officials participated in the inaugural ceremony.

The park, developed with an estimated cost of ₹75 crore, features unique nature-based attractions. The park has a 1.5 kilometre boardwalk, along with a bird aviary centre which houses diverse bird species.

Night economy or evening economy refers to economic activity between dusk and dawn of the next day, encompassing culture, hospitality, entertainment and retail. It is seen as a driver of the urban economy, sometimes valued at one-third of the city gross domestic product, and is stated to generate thousands of jobs.