CM Revanth Reddy Proposes July WEF Follow-Up Meet in Hyderabad

Davos: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday proposed hosting an annual follow-up meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) every July or August in Hyderabad, a suggestion that received unanimous support from global business leaders and policymakers at the ‘Join The Rise’ event in Davos.

Emphasising that a year-long gap is too long in today’s fast-moving business environment, the Chief Minister urged the WEF to institutionalise a mid-year forum in Hyderabad to accelerate follow-ups and investment decisions. “I request you to join me in making this happen — to bring a July WEF Forum to Hyderabad,” he said.

Highlighting Telangana’s growing global profile, Revanth Reddy said the recent Telangana Rising Global Summit was a major success, attracting investments worth over ₹5.75 lakh crore. “Usually, we come to Davos to sign MoUs. This year, after the success of our Global Business Summit, we are here to present our long-term vision and policies,” he noted.

Referring to the December 2025 Telangana Rising Global Summit held at Bharat Future City, the Chief Minister said the state has now initiated discussions with the WEF on hosting the proposed follow-up forum in Hyderabad.

The event showcased Telangana’s growth roadmap and Vision 2047, including the launch of the Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH) and the Telangana Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026–2030. The state delegation, comprising Ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, outlined key infrastructure and development initiatives such as road networks, metro rail expansion, river and lake rejuvenation, new economic zones, a greenfield city, and a manufacturing hub positioned as a China+1 alternative.

The delegation highlighted Telangana’s strong investment potential and sought global collaboration in technology, expertise, and innovation. Revanth Reddy also pointed out that Hyderabad has emerged as a global hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and is being developed as India’s first 24-hour operational city, with a focus on a vibrant night-time economy along both sides of the River Musi.

He further spoke about Bharat Future City, a planned smart city spread over 30,000 acres, with over 50 per cent of the area reserved for green cover, calling it “India’s answer to the best cities in the world.”

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi, who attended the event, added star appeal to the high-profile dinner gathering.