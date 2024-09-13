Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at inclusivity and providing employment opportunities, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced a new experiment in Hyderabad's traffic management system by hiring transgender individuals as traffic control volunteers. The initiative is being seen as the first of its kind in India, and probably the world.

Traffic management is handled by the traffic police department, with support from home guards. The Chief Minister has suggested that transgender individuals should be assigned these duties in a manner similar to the home guards.

During a review meeting held on GHMC with senior officials at the Secretariat on Friday, Revanth Reddy said transgender volunteers should receive a monthly stipend for their services, ensuring they have a stable source of income.

He directed officials to gather details of transgender persons, who are interested in participating in this initiative. The programme was seen as not only a step towards inclusivity but also a way to address the long-standing issue of underemployment within the transgender community.

To ensure they are well-prepared for their new roles, transgender volunteers are to undergo a dedicated training programme for one to two weeks.

Additionally, the Chief Minister suggested that transgender volunteers should have a special uniform while on duty, creating a sense of professionalism and recognition. The uniform would help them integrate smoothly into their roles, and also distinguish them as part of the city’s official traffic management system.

The decision to involve the transgender community in traffic management is being hailed as a progressive move, with potential for both social and practical benefits. The initiative could help change public perceptions of transgender individuals, showcasing their capability to contribute to society in meaningful ways. It also aligns with broader efforts to make Hyderabad a more inclusive and equitable city.

This experiment in traffic control is expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks, once the details of interested transgender individuals have been collected and the training programme is finalised.









"Our community has faced grievous atrocities. This move of Chief Minster A. Revanth Reddy reassures us that we are a part of society. We believe this is the start of good times for us. I thank the Chief Minister for his decision, We urge the government to give us equal status in all fields."

Udaya Sri

Transgender person