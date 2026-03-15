CM Revanth Reddy Pledges Top Priority to Muslim Welfare at State Iftar

Hyderabad: Emphasizing that the state government accords top priority to the welfare and development of the Muslim community, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy cautioned against political forces conspiring to create communal tension. Speaking at an Iftar party hosted by the state government, the Chief Minister urged unity across all religions to drive the state and the country forward.

Describing Ramzan as a holy month of spiritual purification, Revanth Reddy expressed his delight at hosting fasting Muslim brothers and sisters. He stressed the vital importance of fostering brotherhood and living together in communal harmony, explicitly warning that certain political groups are actively attempting to sow discord among religious communities for their own gain.

To underline the government's commitment to minority empowerment, the Chief Minister highlighted several key political and administrative appointments. He noted the inclusion of Mohammed Azharuddin as a Minister, the appointment of senior leader Shabbir Ali as a government advisor, and the allocation of state corporation posts to eight minority leaders. Furthermore, recognizing sporting excellence within the community, he mentioned the government's recent decision to appoint Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and award a Rs 2 crore cash prize to world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen.

Revanth Reddy also pointed to the substantial allocation of funds for Muslim minorities across various government initiatives. He recalled the legacy of the YSR administration in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, which instituted a 4 percent reservation for minorities, significantly boosting their access to education and employment. Appealing for the community's support to develop Telangana into the number one state in the country, the Chief Minister concluded, "This is your government and I am your brother. The government is seeking your blessings."