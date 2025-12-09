CM Revanth Reddy Pledges Full Support for Film Industry, Announces Studios and Skills University at Future City

Hyderabad: At the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 in Hyderabad, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy promised the film industry the state's full support, including the establishment of new studios in the upcoming Future City. The Chief Minister highlighted plans to boost local talent by creating a Skills University in Future City, offering specialised training in 24 filmmaking crafts. He pledged to provide all necessary infrastructure for the industry's expansion and encouraged filmmakers to submit scripts for government assistance to complete their projects.

The session, which aligns with the summit's aim of utilising creative industries for economic diversification, saw the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, producers Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu, and Dil Raju, as well as actors Genelia and Akkineni Amala, alongside other Telugu and Hindi celebrities.





