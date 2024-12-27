Revanth pays last respects to Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid his last respects to former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh at his residence in New Delhi on Friday. The Chief Minister was accompanied by health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha and senior Congress leaders.

Revanth Reddy, along with a delegation of Congress leaders, flew to New Delhi from Belagavi in Karnataka to honour Dr Singh.

The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and other Cabinet ministers were in Belagavi to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Thursday. However, following the demise of Dr Singh, the Congress cancelled all scheduled programmes, including the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally that was planned for Friday in Belagavi.

Accompanied by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Das Munshi, TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other Congress leaders, Revanth Reddy took a special flight to New Delhi to participate in the tributes.

In a mark of respect, the Telangana government has declared a seven-day state mourning. According to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari on Friday, the National Flag will fly at half-mast across the state during the mourning period.