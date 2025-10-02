CM Revanth Pay Homage To Mahatma Gandhi On Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other leaders paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary here on Thursday.

They visited Bapu Ghat, a memorial of Gandhi on the banks of Musi river, and paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation.



They also participated in an all-religion prayer on the occasion, an official release said.

State BJP president N Ramchander Rao, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

"On the occasion of his birth anniversary, I fondly remember the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who led the freedom movement along the path of non-violence and satyagraha, and instilled the spirit of freedom in the people of the country," Ramchander Rao said on X.