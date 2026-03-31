CM Revanth Reddy, Ministers to Campaign for Congress in Kerala, Assam

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other ministers will campaign for Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates in the upcoming Kerala Legislative Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held between April 1 and 7, official sources said.

Revanth Reddy left for Kerala on Tuesday night and is expected to camp there for two days. During his visit, he will undertake extensive campaigning across multiple constituencies, addressing election rallies, participating in roadshows, and holding street-corner meetings to mobilise support for UDF candidates.

Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has been campaigning in Kerala for the past two days, while IT minister D. Sridhar Babu joined the campaign on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is scheduled to campaign in Assam and Puducherry in the first week of April, while irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will campaign in Tamil Nadu.

The Congress high command has named Revanth Reddy as a star campaigner for Kerala, as well as for Assam and Puducherry, aiming to leverage his aggressive and high-energy campaign style to strengthen the party’s prospects. However, his schedule for Assam and Puducherry is yet to be finalised.

Sources said the Chief Minister has also been actively involved in planning the UDF’s campaign strategy in Kerala, including inputs on the manifesto and countering opposition narratives. He has reportedly advised Kerala Congress leaders to replicate elements of the successful Telangana Legislative Assembly elections 2023 strategy by announcing impactful and voter-centric promises. Special emphasis is being placed on managing campaigns in key constituencies.

Revanth Reddy had earlier campaigned in Kerala during the 2024 Lok Sabha election, including for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad.

Party sources believe that Revanth Reddy's active involvement in Kerala’s political landscape will provide a significant boost to the UDF’s prospects in the Assembly elections. Polling for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections is scheduled to be held on April 9 in a single phase across all 140 constituencies, with campaigning set to conclude on April 7.