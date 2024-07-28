CM Revanth Reddy meets representatives of Hare Rama Hare Krishna Foundation

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday met with representatives of Hare Rama Hare Krishna Foundation and discussed various topics including the Semi-Residential Pilot Project in Kodangal.

The CM also discussed a plan to provide daily breakfast and lunch to 28,000 government school students in Kodangal Constituency via the Centralized Kitchen, whose construction is underway.

The Operations of the Centralized Kitchen would be managed with CSR funds of Hare Rama Hare Krishna Charitable Foundation. CM would launch pilot project (daily breakfast and lunch to students) in Kodangal once the construction of centralized kitchen is completed.

Asserting on the Government's plan to provide quality education and nutritious meals to underprivileged students, CM Revanth Reddy stressed on a comprehensive study for the statewide implementation of the project.