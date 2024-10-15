CM Revanth Reddy meets Rajnath Singh before foundation stone for Navy’s radar station

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh here on Tuesday when the latter came to lay the foundation stone for Indian Navy’s proposed Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station at Damagundam forest area in Vikarabad in Telangana.



Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and other dignitaries were also present. Revanth Reddy, Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay and others will also take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony.



