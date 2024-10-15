 Top
CM Revanth Reddy meets Rajnath Singh before foundation stone for Navy’s radar station

CM Revanth Reddy meets Rajnath Singh before foundation stone for Navy’s radar station
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy meeting Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at Begumpet airport on Tuesday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh here on Tuesday when the latter came to lay the foundation stone for Indian Navy’s proposed Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station at Damagundam forest area in Vikarabad in Telangana.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and other dignitaries were also present. Revanth Reddy, Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay and others will also take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
