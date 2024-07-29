CM Revanth Reddy meets outgoing Governor CP Radhakrishnan

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy on Monday met outgoing Governor CP Radhakrishnan here at Raj Bhavan.

CM Revanth during his courtesy visit felicitated CP Radhakrishnan, who was appointed as Maharashtra Governor on Saturday. Former deputy chief minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma was named the new Governor of Telangana.

CP Radhakrishnan after his new role said that he is deeply proud and honoured to have the opportunity to serve the three great states of Jharkhand, Telangana and Puducherry. "I Will forever cherish it and will always remain close to my heart. I wish the three great states the very best," he wrote on 'X'.



Governor CP Radhakrishnan also thanked President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah for his appointment as the Governor of Maharashtra.