Revanth Reddy: Telangana Will Be India's Growth Engine

Revanth Reddy said employment generation was one of the government’s major priorities, with initiatives like the “Koluvula Jathara” providing large-scale job opportunities and restoring confidence among youth who, he said, had been pushed into uncertainty under the previous regime. He added that his government stood firmly with debt-ridden farmers, working to make Telangana a model state for the country, while also extending financial support to women to help them emerge as competitive entrepreneurs.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to social justice, the Chief Minister said decisive steps were taken for the welfare of weaker sections and noted the successful implementation of classification for Madigas as a landmark achievement. He underlined the administration’s focus on education, stating that foundations had been laid for Young India Integrated Model Schools, along with initiatives to establish a Skill University and a Sports University to prepare youth for future challenges.

Revanth Reddy listed several welfare measures as proof of what he called the government’s people-centric governance, including the construction of Indiramma houses, provision of 200 units of free electricity, free bus travel for women, LPG cylinders at ₹500, and a ₹500 bonus for fine paddy. He said these schemes reflected the government’s resolve to directly improve living standards.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister said his government had prepared a detailed roadmap for Telangana’s development by 2047, marking 100 years of India’s independence, and claimed that such long-term planning was absent under previous rulers. He asserted that preparations were in place to make the slogan #TelanganaRising resonate globally and to transform the state into the growth engine of India.

Concluding his message, Revanth Reddy said the love and cooperation of the people were his greatest strength, declaring that there would be “no turning back” for Telangana’s progress as long as public support continued. He also announced that “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” had been officially recognized as the state song, fulfilling what he described as a long-pending aspiration of the people.