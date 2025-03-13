CM Revanth Reddy Leaves for Delhi to Meet Jaishankar

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday left for Delhi to meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Official sources stated that the Chief Minister had sought an appointment with Jaishankar during his last visit on Saturday, but the meeting could not materialise due to the Union minister's busy schedule.

However, Jaishankar has now confirmed his availability, prompting the Chief Minister to leave for the national capital after the conclusion of the first day of the Assembly’s Budget session.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister wants to discuss the plight of several people from Telangana who have been languishing in jails for years in various Gulf countries and request the Centre to secure their return.

Additionally, he is expected to request expedited procedures for repatriating the bodies of deceased migrants, as delays in bringing back mortal remains have been causing severe distress to their families.

The Chief Minister is also expected to bring up broader concerns faced by Telangana expatriates in different countries.

Revanth Reddy is likely to meet Union Road Transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari during his Delhi visit. He is expected to seek approvals for various pending highway projects in Telangana, including the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road.