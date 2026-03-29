CM Revanth Reddy Lays Stone for Rs.157CR World-class Gaushala

Hyderabad: The proposed world-class, modern gaushala at Yenkapally, Moinabad, for which Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone on Saturday, is expected to incorporate global best practices in cattle care, welfare, sustainability and management. Spread over 99 acres and 14 guntas, the project is estimated to cost ₹157 crore.

The initiative aims to create a model facility that blends traditional values with scientific standards for animal health, environmental sustainability, cultural enrichment and public engagement. The HMDA has been entrusted with the work which it will fund. The gaushala will shelter at least 1,000 cows and include facilities such as a veterinary hospital, isolation wards and staff residences.

The project will adopt a sustainable energy model, featuring a 3 MW solar plant and a biogas plant. Cattle waste will be utilised to produce biogas, CNG and solar power, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem. A sewage treatment plant (STP) will enable complete water reuse for plantations and fodder fields.

Revenue generation will be supported through milk processing, value-added dairy products, biogas, compost and related activities. The government also plans to stimulate growth in surrounding villages by linking agriculture, dairy enterprises and service activities with the Gaushala ecosystem.

Salient features include a temple, cultural activity spaces, residences for doctors, paramedical teams and support staff, as well as recreational zones for visitors. Beautification of the existing lake with pathways, activity areas, an open-air theatre and children’s play zones will enhance community outreach. Upon completion, the facility will be handed over to the animal husbandry department for operation and maintenance.