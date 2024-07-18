CM Revanth Reddy launches crop loan waiver scheme

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday launched farmers’ loan waiver scheme at the Secretariat here, benefitting 40 lakh farmers across the State.



After launching the scheme, he interacted with farmers from 500 Rythu Vedikas through video conference and explained the efforts made by the Congress government in fulfilling the promise made to farmers across the State. The entire country would look towards Telangana as the Congress government waived the crop loan, he said.

With commitment saving every single rupee, the State government deposited Rs.1lakh loan amount into the accounts of farmers. With this, the Congress fulfilled the promise made to farmers that the crop loan would be waived by August 15.

In the history of Indian independence, no corporate company waived the loan to the tune of Rs.31,000 crore at one go, he said, adding that the previous BRS government failed to waive the crop loan even after returning to power for the second consecutive time in 2018.

At a separate meeting with the bankers on farmers’ loan waiver, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said that Rs 31,000 crore would be released towards loan waiver for farmers. He said over Rs 6,000 crore were released on Thursday under the loan waiver scheme for over 11 lakh farmers.

The second installment would also be released in July itself to cover farmers with loans upto Rs 1.5 lakh. Later loans of farmers’ upto Rs 2 lakhs would be released.