CM Revanth Reddy lambasts Harish Rao for speaking lies in Assembly

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the BRS MLA and former Minister T Harish Rao spoke lies in the Assembly in connection with installation of meters to agricultural pump sets in the State.



Reacting sharply to Rao's remarks, he said, "Harish Rao's speech is full of lies. People are not ready to trust the Opposition party. People gave a mandate against the BRS and punished them in the public court. The Opposition remains unchanged and makes false statements," he said.

Revanth Reddy said the previous BRS government sold out Outer Ring Road (ORR) at a meager amount of Rs.7,000 crore. The BRS leaders swindled crores of rupees in sheep distribution scam. Huge corruption took place in the prestigious Batukhamma saree distribution scheme. The previous government exploited women's sentiments.

The BRS leaders looted crores of rupees meant for the innocent Kuruma and Yadav communities. The Opposition leaders gave conflicting figures on the expenditure incurred on the Kaleshwaram project. Now, they are saying Rs 94,000 crore.

“We are ready to make public the statistical data of the lands worth crores of rupees sold out in the previous government. The Opposition is speaking out only debts and suppressed the facts of the sale of lands,” he explained.

“No progress has been made in the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme in the last 10 years. As many as Rs 20,000 crore were spent on Palamuru project but the project has not been completed,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that Ranga Reddy district has been turned into a desert as it was neglected completely.

Costly lands in Ranga Reddy district were sold out but no irrigation facility in the district. “It is not good on part of BRS to speak lies even after people rejected the party in the Lok Sabha elections. Is Opposition ready for a probe in the distribution of Bathukamma sarees, KCR kits and sheep distribution scheme if it delivered the previous BRS government implemented honestly?” he asked.