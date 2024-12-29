 Top
CM Revanth Reddy Invites Opposition Leaders for PM Manmohan's Tribute

Telangana
29 Dec 2024 11:57 PM IST
CM Revanth Reddy Invites Opposition Leaders for PM Manmohans Tribute
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy invites Opposition leaders, including KCR, to pay tribute to the architect of economic reforms and Telangana's formation. (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: With the Assembly holding a special session on Monday to pay tribute to the late former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to invite all Opposition leaders including BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to honour the architect of economic reforms.

The Chief Minister recalled the services of Dr Singh which led to the formation of the Telangana state during the UPA-II regime. Apart from the economic reforms, he said that Dr Singh had contributed immensely in the formation of Telangana state by coordinating with the UPA allies.

As Rao had praised Dr Singh in the Assembly a few years ago, the Congress government invited him to pay respect to the former prime minister.

The Opposition leaders of all political parties would have enough time to pay their tributes to the former prime minister. The invitations were sent to all floor leaders to attend the special session.


