Telangana CM Revanth Calls for SIR Review Meetings

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stressed that the in-charge ministers should take the responsibility of supervising the SIR process. A comprehensive review meeting is being organised on July 30 to review the assembly constituency wise progress of the SIR.

The Chief Minister participated in the Zoom meeting on SIR, attended by Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC President Mahesh Goud, State Party Affairs In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, AICC Secretary Sachin Sawant, as well as ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, constituency in-charges, and SIR coordinators.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM warned the party leaders to stop visiting Gandhi Bhavan until the last date of submitting the SIR applications on August 3. CM Revanth Reddy was serious about the leaders for not visiting the fields and not actively participating in the SIR in the districts. The nominated posts of Chairmen will not be given to those who are not active during the SIR campaign.

The Chief Minister also warned that strict action will be taken if the MPs fail to perform their duties in their jurisdiction where they have been appointed as in-charges. Since the deadline for SIR has been extended to August 3, the CM said that it should be taken as an opportunity to reach out to people.

Stating that SIR review meeting with all 10 incharge ministers organised on Monday, CM Revanth Reddy directed the MPs to organise periodic reviews, even while attending Parliament sessions.

So far, the Congress party conducted 489 meetings on SIR across the 119 constituencies. Immediate action is required, especially in the most backward constituencies, the Chief Minister said that MLAs, constituency in-charges, and Chairpersons should examine the reports submitted by BLAs (Booth Level Agents) rather than relying only on those from BLOs (Booth Level Officers). Strict action will be taken if the in-charges depend only on the BLO reports.

CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that the leaders should effectively utilize the BLAs working on behalf of the party. The leaders' presence at the grassroots level is mandatory. All the incharges should embark on a visit to assembly constituencies in the next 10 days. Ministers, MLAs, in-charges, corporation chairpersons, and party in-charges appointed for the SIR should conduct the tours. The Gandhi Bhavan team was also ordered to continuously monitor the BLA and BLO reports.

The Chief Minister said that an opportunity to meet Rahul Gandhi and take a photograph with him will be provided to the 100 best-performing BLAs.