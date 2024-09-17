CM Revanth Reddy inspects Immersion Cranes at Tank Bund

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy has on Tuesday inspected the arrangements at the Tank Bund here for the Ganesh Immersions.

The CM directed authorities to make necessary arrangements for occasional rest for the crane drivers and other staff.

In addition, he suggested that precautions should be taken to assign duties to the drivers and other staff in three shifts. Work in coordination until the immersion process is completed, he told the officials.

He also told the police machinery to keep a continuous vigil on the situation and stay alert.