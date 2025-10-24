CM Revanth Reddy Inspects GHMC Park Work at Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday made a surprise inspection of the GHMC park that is under construction on Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills. On his way back after attending several wedding ceremonies, the Chief Minister stopped by the site to review the progress of works.

The CM had earlier directed the GHMC to develop a park on this government land, which was lying neglected and filled with garbage, to prevent it from being encroached upon. With the construction in its final stages, Revanth Reddy inspected the ongoing works and interacted with workers at the site. Revanth Reddy enquired about the details of the project and also asked the workers about their issues and working conditions.