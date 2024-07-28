CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates Qutb Shahi Heritage Park

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday inaugurated the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park in Hyderabad.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Archaeology Jupally Krishna Rao, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owasi and Prince Rahim Aga Khan were also present at the programme.

Expressing his delight over participation at the concluding ceremony of the restoration project that was carried out by Telangana Government and Aga Khan Trust for Culture, he extended congratulations and gratitude to Aga Khan Trust for their cooperation.



Stating that the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park and the seven tombs stand as testament to the architectural skill and cultural riches of the Qutb Shahi dynasty, CM Revanth asserted that the government is proud to preserve Telangana's culture and heritage.

The chief Minister exuberated that Telangana is home to architectural marvels like the Charminar, Ramappa Temple, Golkonda Fort and etc.

The project initiated in 2013 covers around 106 acres, preserving at least 100 monuments.

Tributes to Jaipal Reddy:

Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy paid tributes to former union minister Jaipal Reddy on his death anniversary here at Spoorthi Sthal in Necklace road on Sunday.

Sudini Jaipal Reddy born in Nalgonda was a five time member of Lok Sabha, who served as a union minister for various portfolios including the Information and Broadcasting, Urban Development, Science and Technology among others.