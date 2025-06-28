CM Revanth Reddy Hails P. Janardhan Reddy's Home as a 'Janata Garage' for the People

Hyderabad, June 28: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy called the house of the late Congress leader P. Janardhan Reddy the ‘Janata garage’, given the number of people who would be found there at all times.

He recalled that whenever he used to cross Janardhan Reddy’s residence as a college student, there was always a crowd. Calling the late Congress leader mass leader, Revanth Reddy said that Janardhan Reddy always stood for the poor and those who came to the city from elsewhere.

Speaking at the inaugural of a flyover named after Janardhan Reddy, the Chief Minister he said that the late leader played a vital role in setting up Hitec City, whose foundations were laid when Congress leader Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy was Chief Minister. Revanth Reddy also said that then Prime Ministers P.V. Narasimha Rao, Atal Behari Vajpayee and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu were instrumental in shaping Hitec City.