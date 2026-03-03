CM Revanth Reddy Greets Telangana on Holi, Urges Eco-Friendly Celebrations

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Holi, urging everyone to celebrate the festival of colours with joy and enthusiasm.

In his message, the Chief Minister described Holi as a vibrant expression of love, affection, and happiness, highlighting its deep cultural and social significance. He said the festival strengthens harmony and brings communities closer across Telangana.

Revanth Reddy appealed to citizens to celebrate in an eco-friendly manner by using natural and safe colours, stressing the importance of protecting the environment while enjoying the festivities.

He also underlined that Holi symbolises unity, cutting across caste and religious lines, and stands as a reminder of peace, brotherhood, and the enduring bonds that hold society together.