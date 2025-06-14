 Top
CM Revanth Reddy Fulfils Promise, Gaddar Foundation Receives ₹1 Crore

DC Web Desk
14 Jun 2025 1:11 PM IST

The Foundation was established to further the ideals and legacy of the beloved revolutionary balladeer.

Representational image

Hyderabad: Fulfilling a promise made during Gaddar's recent birth anniversary celebrations, the Telangana state government has sanctioned ₹1 crore for the Gaddar Foundation.

The Foundation was established to further the ideals and legacy of the beloved revolutionary balladeer. Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan formally issued the orders for the grant.
A Government Order (GO) has also been released to ensure the Gaddar Foundation's involvement in all future programmes related to Gaddar Jayanti.


DC Web Desk
