CM Revanth Reddy Fulfils Promise, Gaddar Foundation Receives ₹1 Crore

Hyderabad: Fulfilling a promise made during Gaddar's recent birth anniversary celebrations, the Telangana state government has sanctioned ₹1 crore for the Gaddar Foundation.

The Foundation was established to further the ideals and legacy of the beloved revolutionary balladeer. Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan formally issued the orders for the grant.

A Government Order (GO) has also been released to ensure the Gaddar Foundation's involvement in all future programmes related to Gaddar Jayanti.