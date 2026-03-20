CM Revanth Reddy Extends Ramzan Greetings to Muslims

TelanganaChief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to the Muslims on the occasion of Ramzan ( Eid - Ul - Fitr). The Chief Minister hoped that the Muslim brothers and sisters would celebrate the festival with pomp and gaiety along with family members, relatives and friends.

Ramzan stands as a symbol of secularism and communal harmony, the CM said, noting that the rigorous fasting observed by Muslims during the holy month of Ramzan and the act of charity ( Zakat and Fitra) serve as an inspiring example for all mankind.

Highlighting Telangana as a symbol of "Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb" , the Chief Minister affirmed that the state government accords the highest priority to the empowerment of Muslim minorities. The CM wished that Telangana will prosper more and prayed almighty Allah to bless people to live together in harmony, happiness and peace.