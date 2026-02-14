Revanth Extends Maha Shivaratri Greetings, Prays for Telangana's Prosperity

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has extended his warm greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

In a message released to the media, the Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt wishes for the welfare of the state. He prayed to Lord Shiva to bless Telangana with continued prosperity and to bestow happiness, joy, and good health upon all its citizens.

Acknowledging the spiritual significance of the festival, CM Revanth Reddy also directed special wishes toward the devotees observing the traditional fasts and vigils. He expressed hope that their devotion would be answered and that they would receive divine blessings on this holy day.