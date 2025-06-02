 Top
CM Revanth Reddy Extends Greetings on Telangana Formation Day

Telangana
DC Web Desk
2 Jun 2025 10:46 AM IST

CM Revanth Reddy remembered the sacrifices of the martyrs who laid down their lives in the struggle for statehood

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

The Telangana state has completed 11 years and is stepping into its 12th year.

On this occasion, CM Revanth Reddy remembered the sacrifices of the martyrs who laid down their lives in the struggle for statehood. The Chief Minister also congratulated all the poets, artists, students, teachers, employees, intellectuals, journalists, lawyers, workers, farmers, women, and leaders of political parties who participated in the Telangana movement.

The Chief Minister pledged that his government is committed to the economic growth of the state under the slogan Telangana Rising, in line with the hopes and aspirations of the people of Telangana.

Revanth Reddy stated that future plans will be made with new policies so that Telangana state becomes an example for the country in all fields.

