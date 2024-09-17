CM Revanth Reddy extends birthday greetings to PM Modi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 74th birthday. In a message conveyed on Tuesday, the Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt wishes for the Prime Minister's continued health and well-being.



"I extend my heartfelt wishes to the Hon'ble Prime Minister on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health, strength, and wisdom to continue leading our nation towards progress and prosperity," said Reddy.



The Chief Minister's message comes as leaders across the country send their well-wishes to Prime Minister Modi on his special day.



