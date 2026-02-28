CM Revanth Reddy Distributes Ex Gratia to Madina Bus Tragedy Victims’ Families

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy distributed ex-gratia cheques to the families of the victims of the tragic Madina bus accident at the State Secretariat, extending financial assistance to those who lost their loved ones in the horrific incident near Madina in Saudi Arabia on November 17, 2025. The accident claimed the lives of 44 residents of Hyderabad, who were burnt alive, leaving their families devastated.

The state government provided ₹5 lakh as ex gratia to the family of each of the 44 deceased victims, while ₹3 lakh was handed over as financial assistance to one individual who sustained injuries in the accident. Addressing the grieving families, the Chief Minister said that although state governments typically do not extend compensation for accidents that occur outside the country, the Telangana Cabinet made a special exception considering the magnitude of the tragedy and the plight of the affected families.

Revanth Reddy stated that immediately after learning about the accident, he coordinated with the Central Government to ensure swift rescue and relief measures and deputed Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin to Madina to oversee the arrangements on the ground. Emphasizing that the government stands firmly with its people during times of crisis, he said the families were invited to the Secretariat to reassure them that this is their government and that they would receive continued support in both joy and hardship. He also recalled the prompt assistance extended to victims of the Nampally fire accident as an example of the government’s commitment to responding quickly in times of distress.

Referring to the holy significance of the ongoing month for the Muslim community, the Chief Minister called for harmony and solidarity, urging everyone to move forward with strength. He further shared that since 2009, he has been sponsoring the Haj pilgrimage for one person from every mandal in his Kodangal constituency each year as part of his personal commitment.

The programme was attended by Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin, Government Advisor Shabbir Ali, CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, CMO OSD Vemula Srinivasulu, Nampally MLA Mohammad Majid Hussain, Haj Committee Chairman Khushro Pasha, TGMREIS Vice Chairman Faheem Qureshi, and State Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Obaidullah Kotwal, among other officials.